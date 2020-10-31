Sections
Home / India News / Five Bangladeshis and 12 Indians apprehended by BSF for illegally crossing border

Five Bangladeshis and 12 Indians apprehended by BSF for illegally crossing border

The Indians were returning from Bangladesh after meeting their relatives and the Bangladeshis were going to Bengaluru to work as labourers.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 12:31 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Kolkata

The Bangladeshis said they were going to Bengaluru to work as labourers. (PTI)

Five Bangladeshis and 12 Indian nationals were apprehended by Border Security Force personnel in separate incidents, for illegally crossing the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal’s Nadia district, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said.

Five Bangladeshis and 12 Indian nationals, including one tout, were apprehended by the border guards while illegally crossing over to this side near Ramnagar outpost in Nadia district on Thursday, the BSF statement said on Friday.

The apprehend Indians confessed they had earlier crossed the border at the Benapole area to meet their relatives in Bangladesh and were returning back.

The Bangladeshis said they were going to Bengaluru to work as labourers.



All the apprehended persons have been handed over to the Hanskhali police station.

In another incident, one Indian national was caught and 10 cattle seized by a patrolling BSF team at Khasmahal outpost on the same day.

The man was trying to smuggle the cattle to Bangladesh along with some other persons.

However, while others in the group managed to escape, the man was caught and handed over to local police.

The price of the seized cattle is estimated to be Rs 2,25,230 in local market, it added.

