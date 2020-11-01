Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Five children hurt in cracker blast in Muzaffarnagar

Five children hurt in cracker blast in Muzaffarnagar

The injured have been identified as Savan (7), Ummed (8), Rihan (9), Ankit (10) and Amir (10).

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 20:50 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Muzaffarnagar

Circle Officer Virjashanker Tripathi said a bag containing crackers had caught fire, resulting in the incident. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO | Representational Image)

Five children were injured in a firecracker blast during a wedding procession at a Muzaffarnagar village on Sunday, police said.

The injured have been identified as Savan (7), Ummed (8), Rihan (9), Ankit (10) and Amir (10). According to police, the incident took place during the departure of a “baraat” at Palda village under the Shahpur police station.

Circle Officer Virjashanker Tripathi said a bag containing crackers had caught fire, resulting in the incident.

The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment, he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
Nov 01, 2020 20:31 IST
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
Nov 01, 2020 20:27 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Rajasthan lose Uthappa early in chase of 192
Nov 01, 2020 21:37 IST
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Nov 01, 2020 18:13 IST

latest news

No terror angle in Canada stabbing spree, say police
Nov 01, 2020 21:36 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Rajasthan lose Uthappa early in chase of 192
Nov 01, 2020 21:37 IST
Sri Lankan Navy attacks Tamil Nadu fishermen near Dhanushkodi
Nov 01, 2020 21:22 IST
Three, including Army havaldar, held in recruitment racket
Nov 01, 2020 21:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.