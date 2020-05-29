Sections
Home / India News / Five dead in Assam floods; over 3.81 lakh people affected in seven districts

Five dead in Assam floods; over 3.81 lakh people affected in seven districts

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), two persons drowned in flood waters at Lakhipur in Goalpara district and Doboka in Hojai since Thursday.

Updated: May 29, 2020 19:50 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Morigaon: Farmers carrying paddy on a makeshift banana raft wade through flood water at a village in Morigaon district of Assam (PTI)

With two more deaths reported on Friday, the death toll in the first spate of floods this year in Assam rose to five. Over 3.81 lakh people in seven districts of the state are affected.

At present a total of 381,320 persons in 356 villages of Nalbari, Goalpara, Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts are affected by floods.

Nearly 22,000 persons uprooted due to floods are now taking shelter in 190 relief camps in 4 of the affected districts. Goalpara with 16,300 topped the list followed by Hojai with 5299 staying in these camps.



Twenty four boats were deployed by the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) in Goalpara and Hojai districts to evacuate 3,880 persons to safety.

Most major rivers in the state including Brahmaputra and its tributaries continued to remain in spate on Friday. The Kopili flowed over the danger mark at Kampur in Nagaon district.

