‘Extend my warmest welcome’, says Manipur CM after former Congress MLAs join BJP

The five former MLAs are Ngamthang Haokip (Saitu), Paonam Brojen (Wangjing Tentha), Oinam Lukhoi (Wangoi), Okram Henry(Wangkhei) and Ginsuanhau (Singhat).

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 22:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Imphal

Earlier in the day, state chief minister welcomed the former Congress MLAs in a post on Twitter. (Image courtesy: twitter.com/NBirenSingh)

Five former MLAs who recently resigned from Congress, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday during a function at the party office in Delhi.

The five former MLAs are Ngamthang Haokip (Saitu), Paonam Brojen (Wangjing Tentha), Oinam Lukhoi (Wangoi),Okram Henry (Wangkhei) and Ginsuanhau (Singhat).

Confirming the development when contacted, Okram Henry said that they joined (BJP) to have a stable government and bring peace and tranquillity among the people of the state under the new hope and new thoughts of the party.

BJP’s national general secretary Ram Madhav, national vice president Baijayant Panda and Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh were present at the event held in the national capital at around 4.30pm, a source said.



Earlier in the day, state chief minister welcomed the former Congress MLAs in a post on Twitter.

“I extend my warmest welcome to the five former Congress MLAs from Manipur, Ginsuanhau, O Lukhoi, Ngamthang Haoikip, P Brojen and O Henry on joining @BJP4India today in New Delhi in presence of Shri@rammadhavbjp ji and Shri @PandaJay ji,” he wrote on Twitter. 

Later Chief Minister Biren along with the two BJP national leaders and five ex-MLAs called on party’s national president JP Nadda at the latter’s office, sources said.

On August 10, six Congress MLAs-Md Abdul Nasir(Lilong), Ngamthang Haokip (Saitu), Okram Henry(Wangkhei), Paonam Brojen(Wangjing Tentha), Oinam Lukhoi (Wangoi) and Ginsuanhau (Singhat) Manipur resigned from Manipur State Legislative Assembly and congress party.

Later on August 16, state Chief Minister Biren Singh along with the ex-MLAs left for New Delhi to meet the BJP national leadership in New Delhi.

The team is expected to return to Manipur within 2-3 days.

