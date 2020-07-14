Sections
Five Indians stranded in Pak due to Covid-19 lockdown repatriated: MEA tells NHRC

The Ministry said that the High Commission of India in Islamabad was in regular touch with the Indian nationals stranded in the neighbouring, as well as with the concerned authorities in Pakistan, over the repatriation matter.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 14:30 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

The MEA’s submission in the NHRC comes on a complaint filed by advocate Vishnu Kumar Gupta seeking repatriation of one Satbir Singh and four others, who were stranded in Pakistan due to coronavirus lockdown. (PTI (Representative Image))

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has informed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) that five Indian citizens, who were stranded in Pakistan due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, have returned to India.

The MEA’s submission in the NHRC comes on a complaint filed by advocate Vishnu Kumar Gupta seeking repatriation of one Satbir Singh and four others, who were stranded in Pakistan due to coronavirus lockdown.

“Subsequent to Pakistan conveying its concurrence for repatriation of the stranded Indian nationals, the five Indians, referred by the complainant, have returned to India on June 27, 2020, through Attari-Wagah border crossing,” the MEA said in its reply filed on Monday.

The Ministry said that the High Commission of India in Islamabad was in regular touch with the Indian nationals stranded in the neighbouring, as well as with the concerned authorities in Pakistan, over the repatriation matter.



Gupta had filed a complaint in the NHRC, wherein, he requested the urgent intervention of the commission and requested to direct the MEA to take immediate steps for the safe and secure return of Indian nationals stranded in Pakistan.

