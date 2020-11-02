Five killed as car slams into stationary truck near Dhanbad early morning

Five people including two children and a woman were killed and another was injured when their car slammed into a stationary truck rear early Monday morning at Latani on Govindpur-Sahebganj, 30 km from Dhanbad, police said.

The police said the occupants of the car were going to Pakur district from Gaya in Bihar.

The front of the car was completely mangled in the crash. Police said the dead persons were still to be identified and they were waiting for the injured driver to regain his senses to identify the victims.

East Tundi police station officer in-charge Kamalnath Munda said all five persons died on spot in the car while the critically injured driver was sent to Patliputra Medical College Hospital (PMCH) for treatment.

Munda said the accident occurred around 3 am. “Police were informed at 5 am. When police personnel brought them out of the car five of them were found dead. The driver who was seriously injured was sent to PMCH,” he said.

Police said among deceased two were male, two children and a woman. Munda said there was no trace in car to identify them but it appears they belong to same family.

“We would be able to ascertain their identities only after injured drive retains consciousness,” he said.