Five more accused arrested in Palghar lynching case

Five more accused in the Palghar lynching case have been arrested, Palghar Police said on Friday.

They will be presented in court today.

As many as 115 people have been arrested in the case including nine minors.

The case pertains to two sadhus and their driver, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat. They were beaten to death on April 16, allegedly by villagers in Gadchinchle of Palghar, as they suspected them of being thieves.