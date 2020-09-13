5 more Maharashtra policemen die of Covid-19, 669 new cases in 2 days

Maharashtra police force has reported five more Covid-19 fatalities taking the toll to 191. The police department in recent times has seen a rise in Covid-19 cases. Around 669 fresh cases were reported on Friday and Saturday. The total virus caseload in the state police department now stands at 19,074.

According to the state police officials, four Covid-19 deaths were reported in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Amravati city police and Nagpur Railway police. Three of the deaths occurred on Friday, September 11, while one fatality occurred on Friday.

A 53-year-old police inspector Xavier Rego, who was attached to Vakola police station, succumbed to Covid-19 early on Sunday. Rego, who had been recently hospitalized after meeting a road accident around a fortnight ago, was on leave and was recovering.

According to police, on Saturday he had high fever. Around 5.30 am on Sunday, Rego suddenly collapsed and went unconscious. The family rushed him to the hospital where he was declared dead. He died of heart attack and later his Covid-19 test report turned out positive, said a police officer.

Mumbai police’s toll has now reached to 75 while state police death toll is 191 now.

On Friday, a 57-year-old police sub-inspector attached to the East region control room succumbed to the virus. Officer Madhukar Gherde had comorbidities such as high sugar, blood pressure, liver and kidney ailments. He was on medical leave for almost five months.

“Gherde was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 after testing positive few weeks ago. On Friday he lost battle with the contagious disease. He was highly professional and disciplined. His brother is a doctor and was closely monitoring his treatment. The police department had also arranged for injections and medicines for his effective treatment but he lost his battle with the virus. He was slated to retire from service early next year,” said inspector Sanjay Pujari who holds charge as assistant commissioner (East Region control room). Gherde is survived by his wife and two children.

Another fatality was reported at Amravati city police where a 53-year-old head constable died of the infection. “Vijay Agrawal was posted at the police control room. He was undergoing treatment at the Dayasagar hospital, Amravati, since September 6. On Friday he succumbed to the death,” said assistant commissioner (administration) Laxman Bhogan.

Another policeman who died of Covid-19 was from Navi Mumbai police. Raju Kudale, 48, was attached to the Wireless Control unit. After testing positing for Covid-19 Kudale was undergoing treatment at DY Patil hospital in Nerul since September 4. He breathed his last on Friday.

The fifth cop who succumbed to the disease was attached to the Nagpur Government Railway Police (GRP). Head constable Kishore Dabhade of Vardha GRP had been unwell since his mother passed away last month. He had even collapsed two weeks ago. After this, he realised that something is not well with his health and he underwent the testing for Covid-19 and tested positive. He had comorbidities such as high sugar and blood pressure. He was taking treatment at the Kasturba Hospital in Vardha where he passed away on September 4, said control room officer at the Nagpur GRP.