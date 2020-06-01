Five of family killed as truck rams into car in Rajasthan’s Churu

Five members of a family were killed when a truck rammed into a car in Rajasthan’s Churu district on Monday.

Senior district administration and police officials reached the spot as soon as they received information. The accident in Lodhsar village on NH-52 was so severe that the district administration had to use cranes to take out the bodies from the damaged car.

Police officials said three people died on the spot while two died while undergoing treatment.

The deceased, natives of Khetri town of Jhunjhunu district, have been identified as Rajpal Singh (43), Sada Kanwar (55), Nishu Kanwar (30), Bhoomi Singh (2) and Mahipal Singh (29).

“The family had gone for treatment of Nishu Kanwar in Churu from Jhunjhunu,” the police official added.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the incident. “The news of a road accident in Churu is very tragic in which five people have lost lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May God give them strength to bear the loss. Prayers for speedy recovery of those injured,” he said in a tweet.