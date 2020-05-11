Sections
Home / India News / Five people including one woman killed in storm in Uttarakhand's Kumaon

Five people including one woman killed in storm in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon



Updated: May 11, 2020 13:38 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times. Rudrapur

Image for representation.   (Deepak Sansta / Hindustan Times)

Five people, including a woman, died in the last 24 hours due to a storm in Kumaon, Uttarakhand. Several kutcha (uncemented) houses and electric poles were damaged due to the storm, incurring loss to the government as well as to the public, an official said.

A 42-year-old woman died on the spot in Kichha tehseel of Rudrapur district while she had gone on the terrace to collect clothes. The storm led to a wall collapse which resulted in her death. Her daughter also suffered serious injuries and has been admitted to a hospital in Haldwani.

Another incident happened in Kichha when a 39-year-old biker lost control while driving due to the heavy storm. He fell on the road and sustained severe injuries. The man was rushed to the nearest hospital but doctors declared him brought dead. He worked as a manager at a private school.

Also read: Western disturbance brings dust storm, thunderstorm in northwest India



In Bazpur, a tree fell on a 45-year-old employee of a workshop while he was on his way back home. He was crushed by the tree and died on the spot. A labourer, aged 45, died on the spot when a wall of a rice mill collapsed on him at the time of the storm.



In Nainital, an 18-year-old youth in Gaulapar area was crushed to death when a tree fell on his thatched house due to the storm. He hailed from Aligarh area of Uttar Pradesh.

Several kutcha houses and electric poles collapsed in state’s US Nagar district resulting loss to public and Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd. In Kumaon, fruit growers suffered huge losses due to the storm.

