Five-time Shiv Sena MP Mohan Rawale dies

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 12:19 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Mumbai

Five-time Shiv Sena MP from Mumbai, Mohan Rawale, died in Goa on Saturday following a massive cardiac arrest, party sources said (Twitter)

Five-time Shiv Sena MP from Mumbai, Mohan Rawale, died in Goa on Saturday following a massive cardiac arrest, party sources said.

He was 72.

In a tweet, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “Mohan Rawale died. He was a staunch Shiv Sainikand a big-hearted friend...He was a five-time MP...Tributes to him.” Rawale represented the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha seat five times between 1991 and 2004.

He was expelled from the Sena briefly in 2013 for dissidence, but later rejoined the party.

