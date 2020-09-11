Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / ‘Fix reasonable ambulance rates for Covid-19 patients’: SC to states

‘Fix reasonable ambulance rates for Covid-19 patients’: SC to states

A three-judge bench, headed by justice Ashok Bhushan, also asked states to follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) framed in this regard by the Central government in March.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 20:18 IST

By Murali Krishnan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The petition filed by an NGO, Earth, had prayed for increasing the number of ambulances by requisitioning private one in order to meet the increased demand in view of Covid-19. (Sonu Mehta/ HT Photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered states to fix a reasonable charge for ambulance services that ferry Covid-19 patients.

A three-judge bench, headed by justice Ashok Bhushan, also asked states to follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) framed in this regard by the Central government in March.

“States should follow the SOP and take appropriate measures for augmenting the capacity of ambulances,” said the bench, which also comprised justices R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah.

The petition filed by an NGO, Earth, had prayed for increasing the number of ambulances by requisitioning private one in order to meet the increased demand in view of Covid-19.



The petition had also highlighted shortage of ambulances in several parts of the country and the price hike in ambulance services due to the high demand.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, told the court that it had already issued an SOP covering the issues raised in the petition.

Justice Shah, however, pointed out that many states were not implementing the SOP.

“I can say for Ahmedabad. They (patients) are at the mercy of these people (ambulance service providers) who charge Rs 7,000 to 10,000 for the ambulance,” he remarked.

The SOP laid down the procedure for guiding and training the ambulance drivers and technicians in transporting the Covid-19 patients. It is also provided for monitoring the functioning of the ambulances and laid down protocols for cleaning and decontaminating ambulances.

The petitioner pointed out that the Centre’s SOP does not cover the pricing aspect.

The top court therefore asked states to fix a reasonable cap with respect to the price for ambulance services besides following the SOP.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘China to hand over 5 missing Arunachal men tomorrow’: Kiren Rijiju
Sep 11, 2020 19:57 IST
Nirav Modi won’t get justice in India, claims ex-SC judge Katju
Sep 11, 2020 20:37 IST
Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80, was suffering from liver disease
Sep 11, 2020 20:35 IST
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
Sep 11, 2020 17:44 IST

latest news

29 MLAs get tested for Covid ahead of assembly’s special session on Monday
Sep 11, 2020 21:12 IST
No lockdown in Punjab on September 13 for NEET 2020 exam
Sep 11, 2020 21:09 IST
No Rules Rules: R Sukumar interviews Netflix CEO Reed Hastings
Sep 11, 2020 21:10 IST
Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka undergoes neck surgery to remove 8 knots
Sep 11, 2020 21:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.