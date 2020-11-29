Sections
Flight departs from Bahrain to Chennai under Vande Bharat mission

The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions. The eighth phase mission was initiated earlier this month.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 17:08 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni, Asian News International

Under the Vande Bharat mission, an Air India flight from Bahrain to Chennai departed from Bahrain International Airport on Sunday, informed the Indian Embassy in Bahrain.

The Embassy informed in a tweet that the flight carries 142 passengers including four infants, under the air bubble arrangement between India and Bahrain.

“#VandeBharatMission Air India Flight AI 1986 from Bahrain to Chennai departed today from Bahrain International Airport with 142 passengers including 4 infants onboard. Wishing safe journey to all the passengers. #AirBubbleIndiaBahrain,” tweeted India in Bahrain.

 



The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has entered into air bubble arrangements with multiple countries even though regular international flights remain banned owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The eighth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission was initiated earlier this month.

The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions.

