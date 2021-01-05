Sections
Home / India News / Flight operations at Srinagar airport suspended for third consecutive day

Flight operations at Srinagar airport suspended for third consecutive day

“The runway has been cleared of snow but continuous heavy snowfall has led to flight operations being suspended due to poor visibility,” an official of the Airport Authority of India told PTI.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 12:08 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Srinagar

An aerial view of snow-covered roads at Lal Chowk after fresh snowfall in Srinagar. (PTI)

Flight operations to and from Srinagar remained suspended for the third consecutive day on Tuesday due to poor visibility as the Valley received heavy snowfall, officials said.

Operations will resume only after the weather improves, they added.

"The runway has been cleared of snow but continuous heavy snowfall has led to flight operations being suspended due to poor visibility," an official of the Airport Authority of India told PTI.

Flights operations had to be cancelled on Sunday and Monday due to snowfall across the region.

The Meteorological office here has said moderate to heavy snowfall, with isolated very heavy snowfall, was most likely to take place till Wednesday morning.

