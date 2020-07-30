Sections
Flight operations to be suspended in Kolkata during lockdown days

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 11:11 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Kolkata: Flight operations at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport have been suspended on days that West Bengal would observe a sporadic seven-day lockdown in August, airport officials said on Thursday.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government has imposed seven-day lockdown restrictions – mostly on weekends – in August in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

“Flight operations at #KolkataAirport will remain suspended on following lockdown days as announced by West Bengal government: August 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for changes in flight schedule,” the Kolkata airport tweeted on Thursday.

Earlier on request of the Bengal government, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation had cancelled incoming flights to Kolkata from six Covid-19-hit cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad until Friday (July 31).



West Bengal has registered 65,258 Covid-19 cases to date, including 1,490 deaths.

Besides, the seven-day lockdown spaced out through August, the state government has announced that all restrictions would be strictly enforced in the containment zones until August 31.

