Flood situation remains grim in Assam and Bihar

Utpal Parashar/ Subhash Pathak

The flood situation in Assam improved marginally on Tuesday with rainfall easing even as it threatened to worsen in Bihar with many rivers continuing to flow about the danger level.

According to a bulletin by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the number of districts affected by floods dropped from 28 two weeks ago to 21.

There has also been a significant drop in the number of people affected by floods in the state; the number, which had risen to 40 lakh ten days ago, is down to nearly 20 lakh people now. Meanwhile, one more death due to drowning was reported during the day, taking the season’s tally to 104.

Over 42,000 people displaced by floods are taking shelter in 236 relief camps in 16 of the affected districts. Nearly 1 lakh hectare crop area continues to be inundated, said the ASDMA bulletin.

According to a bulletin by Central Water Commission (CWC), Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali and Kopili rivers continued to flow above the danger level at several places.

The flood situation in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) has also eased a bit with the submerged area coming down to nearly 75% of the park -- till a few days ago, 90% area of the park was submerged.

A total of 137 park animals, including 14 rhinos, have died this season while 163 of them have been rescued, said a bulletin issued by the park.

“Rainfall has eased in the past few days and flood waters are drying in most places. The situation is likely to improve further in the next few days as there is no prediction of heavy rainfall,” said Pankaj Chakraborty, state project coordinator, ASDMA.

Bihar’s Darbhanga has been ravaged by Khiro and Bagmati rivers for the past week in the wake of rains in the foothills of the Himalayas in Nepal and a swollen Adhwara set a new highest flood level (HFL) of 48.5 metre after 35 years.

The water resources department (WRD) has alerted the officials of Kishanganj, Purnia and Katihar districts after the river Mahananda witnessed an upsurge of almost two metres at Taiyabpur in Kishangan on Tuesday forenoon. “The spurt in water level of Mahananda was attributed to heavy rains in Nepal,” said WRD secretary Sanjiv Hans.

Burhi Gandak has already flooded parts of Muzaffarpur, Khagaria and Samastipur and Kosi is also flowing above the danger mark.

Flood situation in North Bihar region may deteriorate further as the meteorological department has forecast moderate to heavy rains in Nepal and the catchment areas of different rivers. The state has received 706.4 mm rain against normal rain of 484.6 mm between June 1 and July 28 which is 46% above the normal. Darbhanga has received 127 % surplus rain followed by east Champaran with 103% during the same time period.

Meanwhile, floodwaters from Gandak, which had breached its embankment at three places in East Champaran and Gopalganj, have entered fresh areas.

The disaster management department claimed that about 29.62 lakh people have been affected by the floods in 837 panchayats of 101 blocks of 12 districts across the state.