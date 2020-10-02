Sections
Flood waters recede further in Assam; over 2.41 lakh in 4 districts hit

Flood waters recede further in Assam; over 2.41 lakh in 4 districts hit

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 21:27 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Guwahati

Flood waters receded from three districts since Thursday and the districts of Goalpara, Morigaon, Hojai and Nagaon remained submerged now. (ANI file photo. Representative image)

Flood waters in Assam further receded on Friday and remained in four districts affecting a population of over 2.41 lakh, though the deluge claimed one more life, a government bulletin said here.

With the death of one person in Morigaon district, the total number of people who lost their lives in flood-related incidents this year rose to 121, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in the bulletin.

It said that 2,41,825 people of 379 villages in four districts are now affected, while the number of people hit by the calamity on Thursday was 2.70 lakh in seven districts.

Flood waters receded from three districts since Thursday and the districts of Goalpara, Morigaon, Hojai and Nagaon remained submerged now.



ASDMA said that 22,802 hectare of crop areas are under water now.

Nagaon is the worst-hit district with more than 1.79 lakh people reeling under the flood, followed by Morigaon (34,424), Goalpara (26,127) and Hojai (2,067).

The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level at Dhubri, while the Kopili is flowing above the red mark in Nagaon, the ASDMA said.

Relief centres have been opened in Nagaon and Morigaon districts where 117 people have taken shelter.

