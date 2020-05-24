Floods affect more than 10,000 in four districts of Assam

Nagaon: Villagers watch a washed away road after flooding by Borpani River due to incessant rainfall for the past two days, at Madhab Para near Kampur in Nagaon district of Assam (PTI)

Amid the ongoing lockdown to control spread of Covid-19 pandemic, heavy rainfall in most parts of the state during the weekend has affected 10,800 persons in four districts of Assam.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 46 villages in seven revenue circles have been affected in Lakhimpur (3), Goalpara (2), Sonitpur (1) and Darrang (1) districts.

While water level of most rivers in the state including Brahmaputra and its tributaries have increased in the past two days, only the Jia Bharali was flowing above the danger level at Sonitpur.

Floods have affected 23,000 domestic animals and poultry and cases of damage to roads and erosion have been reported from the affected districts.

“I have directed district administrations to immediately set up special units, consisting officials from various departments and government agencies, to tackle flood and enhance our collaborative efforts to carry out rescue and relief efforts in the flood affected areas,” Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted.