Sections
Home / India News / Floods in 3 Gujarat districts, over 9,000 shifted

Floods in 3 Gujarat districts, over 9,000 shifted

The intensity of showers decreased during the day, but in the last three days, rain-related accidents claimed 12 lives in the state, said Commissioner of Relief Harshad Patel.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 08:18 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Ahmedabad

As per an official release, 10.70 lakh cusec (cubic foot per second) water is being discharged into the river by opening 23 of SSD’s 30 radial gates. (PTI)

Over 9,000 people were shifted to safer places in Gujarat’s Bharuch, Narmada and Vadodara districts with the Narmada river swelling due to heavy inflow from upstream dams, officials said on Tuesday.

The intensity of showers decreased during the day, but in the last three days, rain-related accidents claimed 12 lives in the state, said Commissioner of Relief Harshad Patel.

With continuous inflow of water from upstream dams, mainly the Indira Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, the water level of the Sardar Sarovar Dam (SSD) on the Narmada has now reached 133 meters against its top level of 138.68 meters, he said.

As per an official release, 10.70 lakh cusec (cubic foot per second) water is being discharged into the river by opening 23 of SSD’s 30 radial gates.



As a result, the level of the Narmada has risen significantly in the last few days and water has now started entering low-lying villages on its banks in Narmada, Vadodara and Bharuch districts, Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar.

“We have shifted 9,794 persons from 49 villages in these three districts so far,” the relief commissioner said.

The state government said the water discharge in the Narmada would be curtailed after 10 pm on Tuesday as the outflow from Indira Sagar dam has been reduced from 11.40 lakh cusec to 7.40 lakh cusec.

After a heavy spell for three days, the rain took a break on Tuesday with only light to moderate showers recorded in some parts of Gujarat.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Kafeel Khan released from jail, says UP govt indulging in ‘Baal Hatth’
Sep 02, 2020 09:28 IST
90% of those killed by Covid in India are older than 40, 69% are men
Sep 02, 2020 03:10 IST
Heavy rain likely over south and northwest India during next 2 days
Sep 02, 2020 07:59 IST
70% of BJP’s poll campaign will be physical: Sushil Modi
Sep 02, 2020 05:03 IST

latest news

‘I correct my bowling looking at Warne’s videos’: India spinner
Sep 02, 2020 09:28 IST
UP Board’s career counselling helpline starts today
Sep 02, 2020 09:24 IST
IPL Top Moments: McCullum blazes away to provide the perfect opening act
Sep 02, 2020 09:16 IST
IBPS Clerk recruitment notification 2020 released, application begins at ibps.in for over 1500 vacancies
Sep 02, 2020 09:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.