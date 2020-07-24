Floor test best chance for Gehlot, say Cong leaders

New Delhi: The Ashok Gehlot government now sees its best chance in Rajasthan in a floor test in the state assembly -- after the Supreme Court refused to stay on Thursday the Rajasthan high court proceedings about speaker CP Joshi’s disqualification notice to 19 rebel Congress MLAs led by deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

According to two party strategists aware of the matter, a section in the party was wary of Joshi’s decision to go to the Supreme Court to seek stay the high court’s proceedings

They also said on condition of anonymity that since the high court on Friday put on hold its verdict (and effectively the disqualification proceedings initiated by the speaker), until the top court weighs on the larger issue of the court’s jurisdiction in the matter, proving a majority in the assembly quickly is the only way forward for chief minister Ashok Gehlot while he is still confident of the numbers.

The Congress strategists also contended that Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra, a former Union minister in the previous Narendra Modi government , will not be able to hold back consent for an assembly session for long if an elected government seeks it. But they saw little merit in going to court for a direction to the governor to hurry his consent, fearing that it might add to the delay rather than quicken the process. A delay, they added, would only give the Opposition and the Congress rebels time to win over more MLAs to their side.

As things stand, Gehlot appears to have the support of 101 members — the majority mark in the 200-member state assembly (though this does not include speaker CP Joshi). Pilot has 18 other Congress MLAs and three independents in his camp, taking his tally to 22. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Rashtriya Loktrantrik Party have 75 seats. One Congress MLA, Bhanwarlal Meghwal, is indisposed, though he is said to be close to Pilot. If Pilot’s tally is added to that of the opposition alliance, it takes their number up to 97. This means a three-member swing from the Gehlot camp to the Pilot camp or to the BJP could lead to the government falling in the event of a no-confidence motion.

If the 19 Congress MLAs were disqualified, it would bring down the strength of the assembly to 181, and the halfway mark 91, giving Gehlot a comfortable majority.

On Friday, Congress MLAs mounted pressure on the governor by staging a dharna at Raj Bhavan, the party’s chief spokesperson Radeep Surjewala tweeted: “ Can the governor refuse to call the assembly session under Article 174? Why is the BJP running away when the Congress wants to call a session?”

Article 174 of the Indian Constitution empowers the governor to convene an assembly session.

The Congress legal team, led by Abhishek Singhvi, supported Pilot’s disqualification citing his conduct and remarks of aides under Chapter 2 (1) (a) of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution which says a member can be disqualified “if he has voluntarily given up his membership”.

But another section felt the evidence provided might not be enough to prove Pilot’s intention to leave the party, especially when he has repeatedly said that he will not join the BJP.

Chapter 2(1)(b) of the Tenth Schedule, however, says , a lawmaker can be disqualified “if he votes or abstains from voting in such House contrary to any direction issued by the political party to which he belongs or by any person or authority authorised by it in this behalf without obtaining prior permission of such political party”.

A senior Congress leader felt that once the house is convened, the Pilot’s camp refusal to adhere to party’s directions in the House would be more serious grounds for disqualification than not attending two legislature party meetings called by Gehlot earlier this month.