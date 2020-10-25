Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Flying abroad? Know how you can get tested for Covid-19 at Delhi airport

Flying abroad? Know how you can get tested for Covid-19 at Delhi airport

Dubai recently raised concerns over ‘false negative’ lab reports that passengers carried from India.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 12:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The decision to test outbound passengers has been taken as the number of people boarding international flights from Delhi Airport has gone up in the past few months. (PTI)

As the number of people taking international flights from Delhi is increasing, Delhi Airport has opened the testing facility on its premises for outgoing passengers as well. The facility has been limited to incoming passengers so far.

All international passengers are required to have a Covid-19 negative report before flying. The report should not be older than 96 hours — the times varies according to the rules of the destination countries. Despite all these checks and balances being in place for international travellers, Indian airlines have been accused of carrying Covid-19 positive passengers. Dubai civil aviation authority has even asked Air India Express to reject Covid-19 report from four specific labs in India, as their negative reports proved to be false.

In this background, the facility at Delhi Airport might com handy to outbound passengers. Here’s all you need to know:

1. If you are planning to get tested at the airport, you must reach the airport at least 7 to 8 hours before your scheduled journey as the report will take four to six hours to be processed.



2. The price is Rs 2,400, as decided by the Delhi government. Waiting lounge charge is Rs 2,600.

3. The facility is available round the clock.

4. The facility, which was so far limited to only incoming passengers, can be pre-booked online where passengers are required to put their name, email address, Aadhaar or passport number, flight number, PNR number, date, times slot and the number of passengers to be tested. There are one-hour time slots throughout the day.

5. Passengers are required to give nasal and throat swab samples.

Delhi airport has recently been certified as the second safest aerodrome in the world in post-Covid-19 safety survey. Singapore’s Changi Airport is the first.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India must overcome China syndrome, embrace QUAD
Oct 25, 2020 12:25 IST
In push for local, PM Modi highlights ‘Pencil Village of India’
Oct 25, 2020 12:13 IST
Indian army won’t let anyone take even an inch of our land: Rajnath Singh
Oct 25, 2020 10:58 IST
‘Show patience during festival season’: PM Modi’s message on Mann Ki Baat
Oct 25, 2020 11:47 IST

latest news

CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2020
Oct 25, 2020 12:47 IST
As Diwali approaches, Gaushala in Mohali makes lamps out of cow dung
Oct 25, 2020 12:48 IST
Man dies as cluster bus rams his bike, runs over him in Delhi’s Seelampur
Oct 25, 2020 12:40 IST
DMK demands Governor’s nod for bill on 7.5% quota in medical seats for govt school students without delay
Oct 25, 2020 12:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.