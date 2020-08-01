Flying amid Covid-19? Check AAI’s statewise guidelines for air passengers

Keeping the Covid-19 pandemic in view, the Airports Authority of India has shared a detailed set of statewise guidelines for quarantine norms and regulations to be undertaken by air passengers flyers. Apart from listing out the minimum mandatory quarantine period for passengers in various states, the guidelines also state various obligations on part of the airlines.

Here’s taking a look at statewise guidelines for air pasengers under ‘Unlock 3’:

Delhi

Covid-19 test is not required for incoming passengers in Delhi. Thermal screening will be done for all passengers upon arrival. International passengers are required to go through 7 days of institutional quarantine at a government facility at no charge or paid quarantine at designated hotels, followed by 7 days of home quarantine.

For domestic passengers, 7 days of home quarantine is mandatory. Constitutional and government functionaries and their staff members are exempted from 7 days of home quarantine. All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App.

Haryana

Covid-19 test is not required for incoming passengers. Thermal screening will be done for all passengers upon arrival and 14 days of home quarantine is mandatory. All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App.

Himachal Pradesh

Covid-19 test is not required for incoming passengers. Thermal screening will be done for all passengers upon arrival. 14 days of institutional quarantine for passengers arriving from any Red Zone district outside of Himachal Pradesh or passengers having ILI (Influenza Like Illness) symptoms irrespective of the zone from where they are arriving.

14 days of home quarantine for passengers arriving from any Red Zone district outside of Himachal Pradesh and are carrying Covid-19 negative test report from ICMR authorized lab which should not be older than 48 hours from the date of departure.

Jammu & Kashmir

Covid-19 test is mandatory here for incoming passengers, except for the defense personnel. Institutional quarantine for all passengers until test results are available. If test results are positive, they will be sent to Covid-19 facility/hospital for treatment and recovery. On negative test result, mandatory home quarantine 14 days from the date of testing.

There are certain exceptions to quarantines protocols in Jammu and Kashmir. The detailed guidelines can be accessed from ‘AAI Important Notices’ section on AAI’s website.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh has separate guidelines for incoming passengers to Bhopal and Indore. For arrival in Bhopal, thermal screening and health profiling shall be done upon arrival. If a passenger is found symptomatic, Covid-19 test to be performed. Institutional quarantine till test result is available. If the test result is positive, a passenger shall be sent to Covid Care Centre after which the passenger may be required to re-test followed by home quarantine. On a negative result, further quarantine is not required. No quarantine for business and corporate travellers. Passengers are required to undergo Covid-19 test at the airport if advised by the health authorities.

Punjab

Covid-19 test shall be performed on a random basis Thermal screening will be conducted for all passengers. For international passengers 7 days institutional quarantine is mandatory followed by 7 days of home quarantine. Domestic passengers are required to go through 14 days of mandatory home quarantine. All passenger must register on COVA Punjab App before commencing their journey. COVA Punjab App registration will be checked for each passenger.

Uttar Pradesh

Thermal screening and health profiling shall be done upon arrival. For international passengers 7 days institutional quarantine is mandatory followed by 7 days of home quarantine. Domestic passengers are required to go through 14 days of mandatory home quarantine.

Passengers exiting Uttar Pradesh within 7 days of arrival shall be exempted from mandatory quarantine subject to validation of return/onward travel. Passenger will need to register on state website before they exit the arrival hall at the airport.

Assam

Thermal screening, health profiling and Covid swab testing will be done upon arrival. Antigen tests are available at Guwahati, tests results are available within 60 minutes. Assam has two days of mandatory institutional quarantine for incoming passengers followed by 8 days of home quarantine. Passengers are also required to fill a health declaration form. Some exceptions to institutional quarantine norms have also been issued which include pregnant ladies, elderly people above 75 years of age.

Bihar

Thermal screening will be conducted upon arrivals. No quarantine for passengers. All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App.

West Bengal

Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers. Symptomatic passengers shall be taken to the nearest facility for Covid-19 test. 14 days of self-monitoring for all asymptomatic passengers is advised. For symptomatic passengers, the health authorities will decide the quarantine requirement as required. Aarogya Setu App and health declaration is mandatory.

Gujarat

Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers. Domestic travellers who are asymptomatic will not be quarantined, however, they will be required to monitor their health for 14 days. International passengers need to go under 7 days of institutional quarantine, followed by 7 days of home quarantine. Passengers will have to fill and submit a self-reporting form at the airport.

It is mandatory for all passengers arriving at Surat to fill online “Novel corona self-reporting form” and download “SMC COVID-19 Tracker” app.

Rajasthan

Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers. Covid-19 test shall be done for all symptomatic passengers. 14 days of voluntary home quarantine for all passengers. Symptomatic passengers shall be isolated and taken to the nearest health facility. Aarogya Setu App and health declaration is mandatory for all passengers.

Maharashtra

The state has a wide-ranging guidelines for passengers arriving across various destinations such as Aurangabad, Pune, Shirdi, Nagpur, Mumbai and Kolhapur.

For passengers arriving in Mumbai, thermal screening is mandatory. International passengers are required to go through 7 days of institutional quarantine, followed by 7 days of home quarantine. For domestic passengers, 14 days of home quarantine is mandatory.

All domestic passengers intending to exit Mumbai within 7 days of the arrival shall be exempted from quarantine, provided they are able to produce a confirmed ticket for onward/return journey. Airlines to share a detailed list of arriving passengers with arrival flight, time, mobile number and residential address with the nodal officer.

Andhra Pradesh

Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers. Ten percent of randomly selected people and preference to people of more than 60 years age and children of less than 10 years coming by domestic air mode by taking test swab at airports itself.

14 days of home quarantine mandatory for domestic passengers. 7 days of institutional quarantine for international passengers. Test may be conducted between 5th and 7th day and based on the result a follow-up action to be initiated. All passengers to download Aarogya setu App and register themselves on Spandana website.

Telangana

Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers. All international passengers shall be sent to 7 days of institutional quarantine at a government facility or at paid designated hotels. Health authorities to decide on the quarantine requirements for all other symptomatic passengers.