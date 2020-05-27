Flying to Kolkata tomorrow? Here’s what you need to know

A worker cleans the floor at Kolkata airport ahead of the resumption of domestic flights from Thursday. (PTI Photo)

The domestic flight services will resume in West Bengal on Thursday, two days after air travel was thrown open in the rest of the country.

The Bengal government had asked the Centre to not resume the flight service as the state has been ravaged by Cyclone Amphan. On Tuesday, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said the state government no longer had the infrastructure to support lakhs of returning migrant workers.

Ahead of the resumption of services, the West Bengal government has said that the Kolkata and Bagdogra airports in the state will handle only 20 flights each per day.

The state government on Tuesday released fresh guideline for domestic air travel keeping in mind the safety of passengers during the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s what you need to follow if you are planning to travel to West Bengal:

• All passengers are required to submit “filled up self-declaration form” at the time of arrival to the state health officials.

• All passengers will have to undergo health screening at the point of departure and only “asymptomatic” passengers shall be allowed to board the plane.

• On arrival, health screening shall also be done for all the passengers.

• The government further said in the guideline that all samples will be collected for coronavirus test from all symptomatic passengers.

• The guideline said asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to go with the advice that they shall self monitor their health for 14 days. In case they develop any symptoms, they shall inform the local medical officer or state call centre at 1800 313 444 222/033-23412600,2357 3636/1083/1085 for medical interventions.

• Those with moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to the dedicated Covid-19 health facility and managed accordingly. Those with mild symptoms will be asked to go for home or institutional isolation.

• Further, medical interventions will be taken as per the test result.

• Adequate publicity for maintenance of social distancing norms and health hygiene protocol should be done at the airport.