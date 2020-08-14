Sections
FM Sitharaman meets I-T officers, thanks them on faceless assessment launch

FM Sitharaman meets I-T officers, thanks them on faceless assessment launch

The minister exhorted them to work with the same zeal and dedication to make faceless appeal system an equal success.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 22:49 IST

By Press Trust of India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (HT photo)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met officers of the income tax department and thanked them for their efforts towards starting faceless assessment, sources said.

The minister exhorted them to work with the same zeal and dedication to make faceless appeal system an equal success, the sources added.

While faceless scrutiny assessment has already been launched by the income tax department, faceless appeal would be launched from September 25.

Sources said during the meeting, Sitharaman told the officers that the department’s responsibility has increased further with the new faceless approach to taxation.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the platform ‘Transparent Taxation - Honoring The Honest’ and unveiled a Taxpayers’ Charter defining the commitment of the tax department and the expectation from taxpayers.

Sitharaman, sources said, has told the tax officers to serve taxpayers with much higher standards to meet the commitments outlined in the Taxpayers’ Charter.

