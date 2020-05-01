Focus has been on containment, situation is constantly improving: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said his state is now on the right track in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic even as his government has drawn flak for mismanaging the situation. In an (email/telephone) interview with Ranjan, Chouhan spoke about how he has faced the pandemic challenge from day one since taking office last month. Edited excerpts:

Covid-19 was the challenge you faced after taking office. How is the situation a month later?

..it is a challenging time not only for the state but for the whole country. Right from the moment when I was sworn in, my full focus has been on preventing the Covid-19 spread and safeguarding lives and making sure we have all the arrangements to combat the menace. The situation is constantly improving. A large number of infected patients have recovered and are recovering. We have distributed ayurvedic, herbal and yunani medicines among people to improve their immune system. Today, our medical system is much stronger against this infection. Tests are being conducted in 11 laboratories. We have also used IT at its optimum level...for monitoring the situation and running the state machinery and maintaining social distancing. ...the wheat procurement is going on in the state.

You have blamed the previous Congress government for doing nothing in fighting Covid-19. What did you expect it to do?

It could have taken preventive measures that we did as soon as taking over. There were fewer medical facilities. If the Congress government was aware of this impending crisis as its leaders claim, what did it do? Nothing. They were involved in their internal party conflicts instead of taking care of the state and its people.

The Congress has alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party was focused on toppling its government and did not understand the situation...

They are making such comments to hide their failure. Why did not the Congress government take early preventive measures? They are doing what they do best: blaming us and levelling false allegations. We have taken quick decisions... It is the timely implementation of the lockdown, which has helped in controlling the infections. This is not the right time to make political moves and hurl allegations. They [Congress] should contribute in fighting the pandemic.

What went wrong in Indore and Bhopal that they have emerged as major hotspots and Madhya Pradesh as one of five worst-hit states by Covid-19?

Initially, there were fewer cases primarily in Jabalpur. There was a rapid increase in the number of cases around major cities like Indore and Bhopal. Members of Tablighi Jamaat [who attended a congregation at the group’s Delhi headquarters that later emerged as a Covid-19 hotspot] came back... They are also the reason for this sudden rise as they responded reluctantly and did not come forward willingly and thus indirectly spread the virus. Indore is also a prime commercial centre and densely populated. A number of people from Indore travel abroad. Initially such people hid their travel histories and somehow came into contact with others and this resulted in spreading the infection.

Over 100 employees of the health department have also got infected. Has the responsibility been fixed and action taken in this regard?

We are fighting a terrible epidemic. Our officers, health workers and administrative personnel have been at the forefront of fighting this war. They were ready like warriors in the service for the public risking their lives. Unfortunately, they got infected. However, taking cognisance of the infection among them, I have asked for a detailed report. Without knowing the facts, it would not be right to say what went wrong. Their contact history is being investigated and we are trying to find out about the cause of their infection.

What is your response to a central team’s visit to Indore and its suggestions?

The team has appreciated Madhya Pradesh for its efforts. The death toll has been brought under control and special care is being given to Indore. The team has suggested some measures based on their nationwide experience. Its guidance will definitely help.

What is your strategy to contain the disease and are there special plans for boosting economic activities?

I have instructed authorities that there should be effective implementation of the strategy to identify, isolate, test and treat. The strategy is simple and involves following lockdown guidelines and social distancing. It involves staying at home, staying safe and no entry, no exit from containment zones. It is a question of life and death. Safety and security of the common man is our top priority. As soon as the situation comes under control, the lockdown will be lifted and normal life will be back on the track.

We have to let small economic activities across the green zones. We have also allowed small businesses to run but with safety measures. Many industries are operating from April 20. All protective measures should be followed at workplaces.