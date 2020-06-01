Focus on industry and agriculture to revive economy hit by Covid-19, panel tells Assam govt

A high-level committee constituted by Assam government to suggest measures to revive the state’s economy hit by the Covid-19 pandemic has recommended focus on industries, agriculture and skill development.

The seven-member advisory committee for revitalization of Assam’s economy headed by retired IAS officer Subhash Das submitted its report to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at the latter’s official residence on Monday. The government had constituted the committee on May 3.

Among others, the committee has recommended formation of a farmers’ commission, notification of the state’s agriculture policy, interest subsidy to industry on loans for working capital and a social security scheme for workers in unorganized sector and industry.

“The recommendations of the committee will go a long in reviving Assam’s economy. Industry and agriculture will be the priority sectors,” Sonowal told journalists after receiving the report.

In order to study the report and implement its recommendations, a three-member committee headed by health and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been formed by the state government. Industries minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and agriculture minister Atul Bora will be the other members.

“The advisory committee had focused on industry, agriculture as well as skill development. We will study the report and inform what steps need to be taken to implement it,” Sarma told journalists.

As with other states, the Covid-19 pandemic has badly hit Assam’s revenues. On Sunday, Sarma said that in April , the state’s GST collection was Rs 147 cr and in May the figure was Rs 360 cr. In comparison, in 2019, the state’s average GST collection per month was Rs 693 cr.