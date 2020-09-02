Focus on ‘Made in India’ now, says IT minister after govt bans 118 apps

India on Wednesday banned more than 100 mobile application, mostly Chinese, in the country. Speaking at a virtual forum, Information and technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad cited security and surveillance issues behind the reason for banning those apps. He also said that India is focussing on “Made In India” apps now, news agency PTI reported.

“Today we have also banned 118 more apps which were a problem for your security, surveillance...data,” Prasad said at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

India is a country which sees the highest number of mobile application downloads and now the government has started focussing on ‘Made in India’ apps, news agency PTI reported the minister as saying.

After banning 59 mobiles applications earlier this year, the ministry of information and technology banned 118 mobile applications on Wednesday, including the hugely popular mobile gaming app PUBG.

The apps were banned citing concerns regarding data security after fresh tensions between India and China in the border area in eastern Ladakh.

The banned mobile applications are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity, defence of India and public order, the ministry said in an official statement.

The banned apps include Baidu, Baidu Express Edition, Tencent Watchlist, FaceU, WeChat Reading and Tencent Weiyun, besides PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, the statement read. According to some reports, there are nearly 33 million active PUBG players in India, making it one of the most popular apps downloaded in the country. PUBG reportedly clocks 13 million users per day.