Focus on migrants in govt package, India tops 2 million tests: Covid-19 news today

People wait in a queue to collect food at a food distribution in the Delhi government school, at Lodhi road, in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT photo )

The government announced a Rs 3.16 lakh crore package on Thursday with focus on migrant workers, urban poor, street vendors and small farmers as part of its self-reliant India campaign. Meanwhile, Covid-19 tests in India crossed two million even as the doubling rate of the infection slowed to 13.9 days.

Ration for migrants, farm relief in 2nd tranche of govt stimulus

Free food grains and pulses for migrants, more jobs for tribals and those in rural areas, and credit to small enterprises, street vendors and small farmers — these were some of the highlights of the second phase of the government’s Rs 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-reliant India Scheme) announced on Thursday. Read more

India tops 2 million Covid-19 tests

The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) tests carried out in India crossed 2 million on Thursday, doubling in 12 days. “Our target was to cross 2 million tests by the end of May, but we have done it two weeks ahead of our goal. Read more

President hits brakes on plan to buy new limousine, trims banquets to save money

President Ram Nath Kovind will not ride the brand new Rs 10 crore limousine that was to be procured for his use at the next Republic Day parade. And the text time Rashtrapati Bhavan hosts a state banquet, the usually lavish spread will pruned to avoid any semblance of opulence. Read more

Covid-19: What you need to know today

India will overtake China in terms of the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases sometime Friday. China was at 82,929 cases on Thursday afternoon and India 78,810, according to worldometers.info. HT’s dashboard shows that India ended the day with 81,859 cases. Read more

Indian Covid-19 vaccine development to be backed by PM-CARES

The government has allocated R 100 crores from the PM-CARES (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund to support the initiative to develop a vaccine against coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more

Regular train tickets scrapped till June 30; spl trains to run

Bookings made for regular trains before and during the lockdown for journeys till June 30 stand cancelled and affected passengers will receive full refund, Indian Railways said on Thursday. However, bookings for 15 pairs of special premium trains and those carrying migrant workers to their destinations during the lockdown will continue. Read more

15 migrants on way home killed in 24 hrs

Fifteen migrant workers on their way back to their homes were killed in three accidents, one each in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar in the past 24 hours, police officials said. Read more

Plea in SC against labour law dilution

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday to challenge the decisions of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh to freeze major labour laws, a move the state governments deemed necessary to revive the economy amid the challenges presented by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. Read more

Graphic: Mukesh Sharma; Data Source: Worldometer, Johns Hopkins University Covid-19 tracker

MP, UP and Guj end state monopoly on agri markets

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh have ended decades-old monopolies of state-run agricultural produce market committees (APMCs), often blamed for exploitative trading, by permitting privatisation of seller-buyer platforms for farmers, in what analysts say is a far-reaching reform. Read more

Covid-19: 32k to return in Phase 2 of Vande Bharat

The second phase of India’s massive programme to repatriate citizens stranded abroad because of the Covid-19 pandemic will bring home about 32,000 people, more than double the figure for the first phase, people familiar with developments said on Thursday. Read more

Health ministry issues pool testing rules

Migrant workers and international passengers in institutional quarantine, people under isolation in hotels, and random samples of those living in green zone districts will be pool tested for prevalence of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), according to new Union health ministry guidelines released on Thursday. Read more

Global Covid-19 deaths top 300k amid mental health warning

A mental illness crisis is looming as millions of people worldwide are surrounded by death and disease and forced into isolation, poverty and anxiety by the Covid-19 pandemic, United Nations health experts said on Thursday. Read more

Covid-19 may spread via speech: Study

Microdroplets generated by speech can remain suspended in the air in an enclosed space for more than 10 minutes, a study published on Wednesday showed, underscoring their likely role in spreading Covid-19. Read more