Fodder scam case: Jharkhand HC to hear Lalu Yadav’s bail plea today

The Jharkhand high court on Friday would hear RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail plea in one of the fodder scam cases.

On November 9, the bench of justice Aparesh Kumar Singh had sought CBI’s reply in the bail application. The former Bihar chief minister has been languishing in jail since December 23, 2017, after his conviction in three fodder scam cases in quick succession.

He has already secured bail in two cases and moved a bail application in this third and last case which relates to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs3.76 crore from Dumka treasury between December 1995 and January 1996.

The trial court, in said case, sentenced Yadav to 14 years of imprisonment -- seven under Indian Penal Code (IPC) and another seven under Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. It had expressly said both the sentences would run consecutively.

However, Yadav’s lawyers hope that the high court will strike down this decision, and let the two sentences run concurrently. If that happens, he would have to undergo seven-year imprisonment in this case.

The RJD leader, who has been undergoing treatment in custody at Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for over two years, has sought bail on the grounds that he had completed half of the seven years sentence awarded to him in this case.

He argued that in the other two cases, he was granted bail on completing half the sentences.The bench, however, sought a reply from the CBI which took time filing a counter affidavit.