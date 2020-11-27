Fodder scam: Jolt for RJD as Jharkhand high court defers Lalu’s bail plea hearing

The Jharkhand high court on Friday deferred the hearing in RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail plea to December 11. “Party workers across the state were gearing up to accord a grand welcome to him. Some of them had even been arriving at former chief minister Rabri Devi’s 10, Circular Road residence since morning. But they were asked to go back and wait for the high court’s order,” said former party legislator and one of Yadav’s close confidantes, Bhola Yadav.

A crowd had been building up at Rabri Devi’s residence since morning, holding banners and party flag. “Bihar government would be compelled to toe the line of social justice once Laluji gets out of jail,” said Ram Balak Yadav, a native of Panapur, who was present in the crowd.

Talking to media persons, Rabri Devi said she had immense faith in the judiciary and she would welcome whatever the court decided.

Danapur MLA Bhai Birendra said some of the party workers had gone to Ranchi to welcome Yadav’s release. “We all were expecting the release. Party workers and common people of my constituency were preparing to celebrate it,” said Birendra.

However, turning their hope into despair, the court deferred the hearing, asking for the lower court’s record of the number of days Yadav has spent in jail in connection with the Dumka treasury case.

Out of all the cases of the infamous fodder scam, Prasad has been granted bail in three. “He could be released from the jail if the court had granted bail in this case,” said Bhola Yadav.

Associate professor, medicine department, Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), DK Jha, who is treating the RJD chief, said his condition was stable. “His kidney is in fourth stage deformity. Heartbeat, which generally goes irregular, is under control now. However, he needs to remain under constant observation of specialised doctor even after he gets out on bail,” said Dr Jha.