Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Fodder scam: No relief for Lalu this year as bail hearing deferred for six weeks

Fodder scam: No relief for Lalu this year as bail hearing deferred for six weeks

The RJD chief had sought bail in the Dumka treasury case on the ground that he had completed half (42 months & 28 days) of the seven-year sentence awarded to him in it

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 13:26 IST

By Bedanti Saran, Hindustan Times Ranchi

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (HT archive)

The Jharkhand high court on Friday deferred hearing on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail plea in connection with one of the fodder scam cases for six weeks after the leader’s lawyer sought time for filing a reply to the CBI contentions.

The former Bihar chief minister was convicted in three fodder scam cases in quick succession. While he secured bail in two cases, he sought bail in the Dumka treasury case on the ground that he had completed half (42 months & 28 days) of the seven-year sentence awarded to him in the case.

Also read | Storm over bribe phone calls ends Lalu Prasad’s VIP bungalow stay

But, in its reply, the CBI said that Yadav had only completed 34 months and some days in custody in this case, which is still short of about eight months to complete half the sentence.

Yadav’s lawyer Prabhat Kumar sought six weeks to furnish a detailed computation of the period served by his client in custody, with certified copies of court’s order sheets.



Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh then posted the matter for further hearing after six weeks.

This particular fodder scam case against Yadav relates to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs3.76 crore from Dumka treasury during December 1995 and January 1996.

The leader has been undergoing treatment in custody at Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for over two years.

His lawyer said, “According to our calculation, he has completed 42 months and 28 days in prison. On the next date, we will furnish certified copies of court order sheets in support of our claim. From these order sheets, it can be easily computed how many days he has spent in jail in different periods in this case.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

MHA summons Bengal DGP, chief secy after attack on JP Nadda’s convoy
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
India not historically responsible for climate change: Javadekar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Attack on BJP convoy: ‘Extremely disturbing,’ says Guv, submits report
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Fodder scam: No relief for Lalu this year as bail hearing deferred for six weeks
by Bedanti Saran

latest news

Hansal Mehta: I try not to find a niche and stick to that
by Rishabh Suri
‘Who will be our Pujara from last time?’ Dravid on Ind-Aus Tests
by hindustantimes.com
Durgamati review: Bhumi Pednekar’s film deserves to be burned at the stake
by Rohan Naahar
BJP govt ignoring farmers by adopting a heartless attitude: Akhilesh Yadav
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.