Sections
Home / India News / Food stalls at railway stations can now reopen

Food stalls at railway stations can now reopen

The Board said the zonal railways have been seeking necessary directions/guidelines for opening of catering units at railway stations which were closed in view of the lockdown on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: May 20, 2020 23:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Stranded people sit inside a railway compartment before the train towards Jammu and Kashmir leaves from Pune railway station, India, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

The Railway Board on Wednesday advised zonal railways and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to take necessary action for opening of all static catering and vending units at railway stations with immediate effect.

“Zonal Railways and IRCTS are advised to take necessary action for opening of all static catering and vending units (MPS,Bookstalls, Misc./Chemist stalls, etc) at railway stations with immediate effect. In case of food plaza and refreshment rooms etc, cooked items may be served as take away only with no sit-down eating arrangements in place,” the Railway Board said in an order.

The Board said the zonal railways have been seeking necessary directions/guidelines for opening of catering units at railway stations which were closed in view of the lockdown on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The order came a day after the government announced 200 new trains a day from June 1 in addition to the Shramik Specials for migrant workers and the premium passenger trains connecting Delhi with 15 cities.



The new non-AC trains are expected to cater to small towns, in a fresh step to boost connectivity that has been thrown off track by the lockdown.

Earlier this month, the Centre allowed rail travel but restricted ticket bookings only to online.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Forced to pay 18% interest on delayed payments, Punjab Fabric Association files complaint with PMO
May 21, 2020 04:55 IST
Resumption of bus service comes as big relief to people stranded in Ludhiana
May 21, 2020 04:53 IST
Disclose financial fallout from coronavirus, Sebi tells firms
May 21, 2020 04:53 IST
Centre, states look towards markets to fill funding gaps
May 21, 2020 04:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.