Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / For Mahatma Gandhi patriotism and Hinduism were not separate: Bhagwat

For Mahatma Gandhi patriotism and Hinduism were not separate: Bhagwat

Referring to Gandhi’s emphasis on Swaraj, or self-rule, Bhagwat said that for Gandhi the struggle for Swaraj was not only about replacing the rulers but the reconstruction of society based on civilisational values.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 02:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks during the inauguration of ‘Kesari Media Studies and Research Center’, in Kozhikode. (PTI)

Patriotism and Hinduism were not separate from each other for the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said at a book launch on Friday.

Speaking at Rajghat during the launch of Making of a Hindu Patriot: Background of Gandhiji’s Hind Swaraj, by JK Bajaj and MD Srinivas, Bhagwat said: “Gandhi ji has said my patriotism comes from my dharma. If you are a Hindu, then it is natural that you are a patriot.”

In the book, the authors have quoted Gandhi having written to Leo Tolstoy, “…My patriotism is patent enough, my love for India is ever growing but it is derived from my religion and is therefore in no sense exclusive.”

Bhagwat also stressed that Hinduism believes in the existence of unity. “Difference does not mean separatism,” he said, and quoted Gandhi as having said that his religion takes all other religions along.



Referring to Gandhi’s emphasis on Swaraj, or self-rule, Bhagwat said that for Gandhi the struggle for Swaraj was not only about replacing the rulers but the reconstruction of society based on civilisational values.

“A country is more than just land but when we say rashtra (nation) it means everything including the forest, the rivers and all living beings. You cannot understand what Swaraj is, till you understand swadharma,” he said.

Bhagwat also refuted the charge levelled by critics that the Sangh was trying to appropriate Gandhi. He said such personalities cannot be appropriated by anyone.

Even as the RSS has steadfastly distanced itself from Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse, those critical of the Sangh allege that Godse’s Hindu Mahasabha was inspired by the RSS. The Sangh was banned for the first time after the assassination, but the ban was revoked in July 1949.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Dry run today to test systems
by Rhythma Kaul and Anonna Dutt
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand his cabinet on Sunday
by HT Correspondent
Ram temple construction to start on Jan 14, says trust official
by HT Correspondent
585 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Delhi, vaccine dry run tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

TMC suffers setback after more leaders switch sides
by Joydeep Thakur
Govt committed to delivering on promise of housing for all: PM Modi
by HT Correspondent
Trump handed defeat as congress overrides his defense bill veto
by Bloomberg| Posted by Mallika Soni
Facebook’s advertising integrity chief leaves company
by Reuters
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.