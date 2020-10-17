‘For many, one family is party’: BJP’s Nadda hits out at Congress, regional parties

Launching a veiled attack against Congress’s dynasty politics, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Saturday said if the party office runs from a leader’s house, then the organisation becomes the person. He was speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of BJP office in Uttarakhand through video-conferencing.

“You must have seen that the other parties have become the party of the family, whereas in the BJP the party is the family,” Nadda added.

“BJP, the world’s largest party with 18 crore members, stands as a family today,” he also said.

Also Read | ‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets

Targeting Sonia Gandhi led-Congress and other family-ruled regional parties, Nadda said, “People are busy in protecting brother-sister, mother-son, or the son. There is infighting with nephews.”

Continuing his attack against the opposition parties, Nadda further said, “All the parties were locked during the lockdown and still in a dormant state.”

“But BJP workers distributed about 29 crore food packets and about 5 crore rations, that too in just 3 months. On the call of Modi ji, all BJP workers went out for public service,” he added.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his latest reforms, Nadda said he is “moving forward with the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas.’”