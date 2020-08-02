Sections
Home / India News / For Mehbooba Mufti’s release, a poke to Centre from Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi

For Mehbooba Mufti’s release, a poke to Centre from Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi

On Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration extended Mufti’s detention even as it released Peoples Conference chief Sajad Gani Lone in Srinagar, a week ahead of the one-year anniversary of the revocation of the troubled region’s special status and its bifurcation.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 16:20 IST

By Ashiq Hussain | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Under the PSA, a person can be kept under detention for up to two years without any trial in the court. (Photo @jkpdp)

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka on Sunday demanded the release of Jammu and Kashmir’s former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, two days after the government extended her detention under public safety act (PSA) by another three months.

“India’s democracy is damaged when GoI illegally detains political leaders. It’s high time Mehbooba Mufti is released,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

As if on cue, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also accused the central government of shying away from dialogue and of being undemocratic by keeping the leaders under detention.

“The BJP government is making the detention of leaders its weapon to shy away from dialogue, the strongest style of democracy. Keeping under house arrest is undemocratic and unconstitutional. She should be released,” she said.



On Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration extended Mufti’s detention even as it released Peoples Conference chief Sajad Gani Lone in Srinagar, a week ahead of the one-year anniversary of the revocation of the troubled region’s special status and its bifurcation.

Mufti, who has been held under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), is among 20-odd political leaders in the Valley who continue to remain under detention following parliament’s revocation of J&K’s special status on August 5 last year.

Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar, the two former chief ministers, were released on March 13 and March 24, respectively.

Earlier, another congress leader P Chidambaram had asked for a collective campaign for the immediate release of Mufti, questioning how she was a threat to public safety.

“The extension of the detention of Ms Mehbooba Mufti under PSA is an abuse of law and an assault on the Constitutional rights guaranteed to every citizen,” he said in a series of tweets.

“Why should she undertake not to speak against the abrogation of Art 370? Is it not part of the right to free speech? I am one of the counsels appearing in a case in the SC challenging the abrogation of Art 370. If I speak against Art 370 — as I must — is that a threat to public safety?” he said.

Mufti’s party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ran a coalition government in the undivided state with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) until the alliance collapsed in June 2018 that prompted the imposition of Governor’s Rule.

Under the PSA, a person can be kept under detention for up to two years without any trial in the court.

The former CM was arrested on August 5 from her official residence and lodged at Chesmashahi huts. She was moved to a government building close to the MLA hostel, where other detainees were held, in November. In April, Mufti was shifted to her official residence at Fairview on Gupkar Road.

The PDP condemned the extension of Mufti’s detention. ‘It’s high time the BJP realises that we as Kashmiris refuse to be trivialised,” the party said.

Nearly all of Kashmir’s mainstream political leaders were detained hours before the central government nullified Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to the region, and bifurcated the state into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without one.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cops spring to action at midnight to rescue bear cubs stuck in dumpster
Aug 02, 2020 16:35 IST
Intensity of Indian monsoon may decline due to rapid warming of Bay of Bengal, says new study
Aug 02, 2020 16:36 IST
YourSpace: Virtual learning is a safe option now, say Pune readers
Aug 02, 2020 16:31 IST
Rajat was jealous of Ranveer when he got awards for Band Baaja Baraat
Aug 02, 2020 16:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.