For NOC, Telangana official demands bribe of Rs 1.12 crore; arrested

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) authorities in Telangana on Wednesday arrested an additional collector for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.12 crore for granting a no-objection certificate (NOC) to a person in a land transaction.

Apart from Gaddam Nagesh, additional collector Medak district, the ACB sleuths also arrested B Aruna Reddy, Narsapur revenue divisional officer, Abdul Sattar, tehsildar (block revenue officer) of Chilpiched block, Mohd Waseem Ahmed, junior assistant in the office of Medak Survey and Land Records for assisting Nagesh.

Another person Kola Jeevan Goud, a suspected benami of the additional collector, was also arrested. “They will be produced before the special court for ACB cases in Hyderabad on Thursday,” an official statement from director general of Telangana ACB said.

The ACB authorities acted on a complaint filed by one K Linga Murthy on August 22 stating that he had approached the revenue authorities of Medak district for issuing an NOC for purchasing of 112.21 acres of land at Chippalaturthi village of Narsapur block in February this year.

As the file came to Nagesh in July, he demanded Rs 1.12 crore bribe at the rate of Rs 1 lakh per acre to issue NOC for the transaction. On July 31, Murthy paid an amount of Rs 19.5 lakh to Nagesh as initial payment of bribe and another Rs 20.5 lakh as second instalment on August 7.

However, Murthy could not arrange cash for the remaining amount of bribe to the additional collector. “Instead, Nagesh asked him to register five acres of land in the name of his benami Kola Jeevan Goud from Secunderabad. He obtained an Agreement of Sale dated August 21 for the same. Nagesh also took eight signed blank cheques from Murthy as surety till the registration of land,” the ACB official said.

Murthy was also forced to pay Rs 5 lakh to the other staff members including Waseem Ahmed, B Aruna Reddy and Abdul Sattar for processing the file and completing the pending survey work.

Based on the complaint from Murthy, the ACB authorities raided the house of Nagesh at Machavaram in Medak town on Wednesday and seized eight blank cheques given by the complainant, agreement of sale in the name of Jeevan Goud and other incriminating material.

“During the searches conducted at the house of Aruna Reddy, unaccounted cash of Rs 28 lakh and about half a kilogram of gold ornaments were found,” the ACB official said.