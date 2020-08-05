For once, saffron cuts across political divide with Ram temple event celebrations in MP

The saffron hue cut across party lines in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday with both the ruling party and opposition leaders embracing the colour to mark the foundation stone laying ceremony for construction of a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, discharged earlier in the day from a Bhopal hospital after getting cured of Covid-19, turned up in saffron clothes before the media and so did state Congress president Kamal Nath on his social media page.

Several other leaders including ministers posted their profile photos either in saffron clothes or posted a picture of Lord Ram in place of their profile photos. On the occasion, the state headquarters of the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress parties were both illuminated.

Talking to media persons after he was discharged, Chouhan said PM Narendra Modi was a once-in-five-centuries leader since it was under his leadership that the Central government made forceful pleas before the Supreme Court and the latter ruled in favour of the temple.

“We have seen leaders of decades and a century but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the leader of five centuries as one of the most contentious issues in the country was resolved amicably,” Chouhan said.

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “Laying of foundation stone for the magnificent temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is a moment of amazing joy and glory for every Indian. Please come together to celebrate the occasion by lighting lamps at our homes and make this historical moment lasting forever.”

State Congress president Kamal Nath, who recited Hanuman Chalisa on Tuesday said, “I welcome the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. People in the country had been waiting for and expecting this for a long time. The construction of Ram temple is taking place with consent of every Indian and this is possible in India only.”

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh stuck to his stand and said, “Laying of foundation stone for god Ramlala temple in Ayodhya is taking place in violation of the established norms of astrology. I pray to the god to forgive us and grant blessings for construction of the temple without any obstruction.”

People across the state celebrated the occasion reciting Sundarkand in temples, greeting one another. Special worship and prayers were organised at Mahakal temple in Ujjain and other temples in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Indore and other districts. Fireworks were organised in Bhopal and people danced while beating drums, as per reports from various parts of the state.