For second consecutive day, active Covid-19 cases remain below 7 lakh-mark

Health ministry data shows poll-bound Bihar has less than 20,000 active cases.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 10:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Women wearing face masks as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus visit the crowded Patel Bazar bangles market, in Jammu, on Friday. (PTI)

A day after India’s active caseload fell below 7 lakh-mark for the first time in the last two months, 53,370 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Saturday. The total tally stands at 7,814,682 and the number of active cases stands at 6,80,680. A total of 650 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, which has pushed the total death toll to 1,17,956

The fall in the active cases is being considered as a significant milestone in India’s ongoing fight against Covid-19.

Poll-bound Bihar has less than 20,000 active cases

According to health ministry data, 24 states and UTs at present have less that 20,000 active cases. The list includes, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Puducherry, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha and Rajasthan.

New cases and new recoveries



According to health ministry’s data released on Friday, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha continue to contribute the maximum number of new cases.



 

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh account for 81 per cent of the new recovered cases.

On Friday, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan interacted with officials of Uttar Pradesh to review the Covid-19 situation in the state and said the next three months are going to decisive in determining the situation in the country.

