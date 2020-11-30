‘For some heritage means their family’s name’: PM Modi’s veiled jibe at Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a veiled dig at dynastic politics as he referred to a centuries-old statue of Goddess Annapurna, which was stolen over a hundred years ago and has been handed over to India by Canada. Without naming the Congress party, the Prime Minister said that the statue would have come back to its original home in Varanasi if such efforts were made earlier.

While talking about legacy and inheritance, PM Modi said for him the country’s heritage rests only in its culture and values, unlike many others in this country, who value family above all. “It is true that if so much effort was made earlier, the country would have got back many such idols. But some people have different thinking. For us, heritage means the country’s heritage but for some people, heritage means their name and their family’s name. For us, heritage means our culture, our faith. For them, heritage means their own statues, their family photos,” he said while taking part in the Dev Deepawali celebrations in his parliamentary constituency.

“It is due to your blessings that Kashi’s inheritance is coming back. Kashi has decked up after hearing this news,” the Prime Minister told his constituents about the statue of Goddess Annapurna which was stolen in 1913 and smuggled to Canada.

He also touched on the topic of Kashi’s development and criticised those who had opposed the implementation of the Kashi-Vishwanath corridor. “When development work started for Kashi, the protesters protested only for the sake of protest. When Kashi decided that Vishwanath Corridor would be built till Baba’s court, the protesters had a lot to say about it too, but today the glory of Kashi is being revived by the grace of Baba. Centuries ago, the direct connection of Baba’s court to Maa Ganga is being re-established,” he stated.

He briefly talked about the on-going farmers’ protest in Delhi maintaining that the new farm laws will grant farmers freedom from all middlemen. The Prime Minister also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of Dev Deepawali. He also lit an earthen lamp at Raj Ghat and earlier in the day inaugurated the six-lane widening project of Rajatalab section of National Highway 19.