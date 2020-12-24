Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / For total disengagement, India wants military commanders’ meet with China at ‘early date’

For total disengagement, India wants military commanders’ meet with China at ‘early date’

The two sides have been unable to make a breakthrough in the nearly eight-month standoff in Ladakh sector of the LAC despite several rounds of diplomatic and military talks, though external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said these discussions had resulted in better understanding of each other’s positions.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 20:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Army chief General MM Naravane visited forward areas of Fire and Fury Corps including Rechin La and undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the LAC in Leh, a day earlier on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO.)

India on Thursday again called for the holding of the next meeting of Indian and Chinese military commanders at an “early date” so that the two sides can work towards the complete disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The two sides have been unable to make a breakthrough in the nearly eight-month standoff in Ladakh sector of the LAC despite several rounds of diplomatic and military talks, though external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said these discussions had resulted in better understanding of each other’s positions.

He said a meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs was held on December 18 and the two sides had agreed the next or ninth round of talks between senior military commanders “should be held at an early date so that both sides can work towards an early and complete disengagement of troops along the LAC”.

The disengagement should be in line with existing bilateral agreements and protocols and “fully restore peace and tranquillity”, Srivastava said. He added that India and China continue to maintain communications through diplomatic and military channels.



Tens of thousands of troops from both countries have dug in for the winter at key friction points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh after the two sides were unable to agree on modalities for disengagement and de-escalation.

On Wednesday, Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane visited forward areas in eastern Ladakh, including sites on the south bank of Pangong Lake where Indian troops have occupied strategic heights, and reviewed the prepared of forces.

Among the areas visited by Naravane was Rechin La, where Indian troops occupied strategic heights during August 29-30 to pre-empt moves by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to unilaterally change the status quo along the LAC.

Last week, defence minister Rajnath Singh said India has the strength for an appropriate response to any transgression or unilateral action on the borders but believes in finding a peaceful solution to conflicts.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

UK, EU reach post-Brexit trade deal to avert chaotic New Year’s split
by Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Covid-19: Learning to beat a virus
by Binayak Dasgupta
For total disengagement, India wants military commanders’ meet with China at ‘early date’
by HT Correspondent
PM Modi to address farmers, release Rs 18,000 crore under PM-Kisan scheme on Friday
by hindustantimes.com | edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Light smokers may not escape nicotine addiction: Study
by Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Former CEO of rating agency BARC arrested in TRP scam
by Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
by HT Correspondent
EU’s Ursula von der Leyen says Brexit deal ‘fair, balanced and right’
by Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.