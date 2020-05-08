Forces carry out flag marches in Guj to enforce curbs

Surat: Paramilitary forces conducted flag marches in Covid-19 containment areas of Ahmedabad and Surat, Gujarat’s worst-hit cities by the pandemic, as they were deployed there to enforce a week-long hard lockdown from Thursday to check the spread of the pandemic.

Gujarat had reported 7,013 Covid-19 cases and 425 deaths as of Thursday. Ahmedabad accounted for more than half of the cases--4,991-- and Surat 799. Of the 425 deaths, 321 have been reported from Ahmedabad and 37 from Surat.

Gujarat was among the states where the Centre last month deputed interministerial teams to probe perceived lapses in efforts to control Covid-19 and violations of lockdown regulations.

Gujarat police chief Shivanand Jha said the paramilitary forces will monitor the containment areas in Ahmedabad and Surat as the rate of transmission of the virus is higher there. “A special reserve force has been assigned to Gujarat for the strict implementation of lockdown as per chief minister Vijay Rupani’s request to the Centre,” he said. He added all shops except pharmacies and dairies will remain shut in the state until May 15.

Jha said the paramilitary forces were deployed to curb the movement of people. He added the lockdown will be stricter in the containment areas.

“We have issued orders for continuous patrolling to ensure no one violates the lockdown. ...in such areas, only certain roads will be open, and only authorised persons will be allowed to move. Legal actions will be taken against those stepping out without permissions and their vehicles will be impounded. If shops other than those selling medicines and milk are found to be open, their owners will be arrested and strict action will be taken,” Jha said.

The state government has barred all movement from 7 pm to 7 am and ordered the closure of roads and bridges for the purpose. The state police have been instructed to increase checking while the paramilitary, civil defense, home guard, and all other forces were on high alert.