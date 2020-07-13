Forces have ‘full possession’ of all our country’s land, says ITBP chief

BSF Director General SS Deswal speaks during a tree plantation campaign at the BSF Campus, Bhondsi, in Gurugram on Sunday. (PTI Photo )

As Chinese and Indian troops move to disengage in eastern Ladakh after a tense standoff, the chief of ITBP and BSF on Sunday said all the country’s land is under “full possession” of our security and defence forces.

SS Deswal, Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Border Security Force (BSF), was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a plantation drive held at a BSF camp in Bhondsi.

“All the country’s land is with us. Our land is in full possession of our security forces,” Deswal said, responding to questions on the current military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

“All our borders are safe, be it the eastern, western or northern. The security forces of the country are very active, capable and dedicated. They are capable to protect the borders against any kind of enemy with all their might and efficiency,” the 1984-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer said.

“The morale of the troops of the army and border guarding forces is very high. Since independence, the security forces have made numerous sacrifices to protect the country’s borders and for security of the country whether is is external threat or internal security,” he said.

“You can see our forces are quick and alert to ensure protection,” Deswal said.

All the security arrangements are in place at the borders and we can say that the country’s security is ensured, he said.