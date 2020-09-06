Forces told to begin large-scale breeding of K9s to meet demand

According to official government data, state police forces had 1,470 sniffer dogs and 790 tracker dogs and the central armed police forces (or paramilitary forces) 1,702 sniffer dogs and 407 tracker dogs in 2019. (PTI)

In his Mann ki Baat radio address last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the role dogs have played over the years in protecting national security. Around the same time, the ground was already being laid for strengthening dog squads of security forces across the country.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) recently issued guidelines asking the Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to undertake large-scale breeding of Police Service K9s, or PSKs, not only to meet their own requirements but also for other central/state police forces.

The three paramilitary forces, which have well-established dog breeding and training centres (DB&TCs) and specialized veterinary officers, have been asked to diversify PSKs by introducing breeds like the Springer Spaniel, Cocker Spaniel, Belgian Shepherd Malinois, Working Line German Shepherd, Beagle, Dutch Shepherd, Blood Hound and other breeds in Indian K9 units.

They have been given permission to procure quality K9 breeding stock from the open market or import it, if necessary, to meet the requirement of security forces, according to the guidelines reviewed by HT.

According to official government data, state police forces had 1,470 sniffer dogs and 790 tracker dogs and the central armed police forces (or paramilitary forces) 1,702 sniffer dogs and 407 tracker dogs in 2019.

BSF, which guards India’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, had the highest number of 108 tracker dogs and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had the most number of 445 sniffer dogs to check for explosives at airports, metro stations and other sensitive installations. The army has over 1,200 trained dogs.

The number of trained dogs in Indian armed forces and police departments for internal security duties, counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir, states where Maoist rebels are active, the northeast and border areas is very low, experts say.

Former CRPF director general K Durga Prasad said :“It’s an undisputed fact that dogs do excellent jobs in anti-sabotage checks, camp security and sniffing explosives. Yet there is a huge shortage of dogs in all the forces as well as states’ police which needs to be fulfilled through scientific breeding.”

MHA has ordered that the procurement of pops as young as three months should not be allowed. Currently, the pups are procured at the age of three months, which the ministry feels is too young an age for evaluating their aptitude for police duties.

“Pups should be reared by DB&TCs till they become ‘young adult’ when their behaviours and personalities could be evaluated to ascertain the levels of prerequisite traits needed for preparing proficient PSKs,” the MHA guidelines say.

For young adult dogs, known as Green Dogs, screening is mandatory to ascertain their suitability for training as proficient PSKs, it adds.

Green Dogs sold to other forces must be given basic/tactical obedience training between the ages of six and months and must be environmentally stable and affable enough to perform police duties, according to the MHA.

The guidelines add that the K9 Behaviour Assessment Test (BAT) will be one of the criteria in determining their Estimated Breeding Value (EBVs) to plan and undertake future breeding programmes based on scientific principles of animal breeding and genetics.

DB&TCs have been asked to prepare strategies for PSK breeding to meet the requirement of security organizations.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which has a full-fledged DB&TC as well, will continue breeding of pups, especially Belgian Malinois, to meet its own requirements.

“The decision is aimed at increasing the role of canines in armed forces and police and to provide best genetic quality, trainable dogs for all forces deployed in different terrains or states,” said an officer at one of the DB&TCs, requesting anonymity