Foreign secretary meets CII on Covid-19 crisis, spotlights India’s efforts to help global community

Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla told the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday that Indian missions across the globe are helping exporters look for opportunities in other countries and facilitating the diversification of imports.

During a virtual interactive session organised at the request of the CII, Shringla also highlighted the external affairs ministry’s efforts to facilitate exports of essential medicines and health supplies to friendly countries to enable them to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CII had sought the meeting to discuss engagements in the industry and business related aspects of G20 and B20, and how the lobby could actively engage as India assumes the chair of the G20 in 2022.

Shringla outlined the government’s initiatives to protect vulnerable sections of the population, provide relief to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and ensure adequate liquidity in the system, according to a statement.

Referring to the video conference of Saarc leaders on March 15, which was organised at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative, Shringla said a Covid-19 Emergency Fund was announced, under which India has supplied hydroxychloroquine, paracetamol and other medical assistance to members of the South Asian grouping.

Shringla also outlined the G20’s role in addressing the Covid-19 crisis and the outcomes of the extraordinary virtual G20 leaders’ summit on March 26. He said the G20 represents two-thirds of the global population and has agreed on a plan of action for tackling public health, economic and livelihood impact of the pandemic.

The session was attended by CII president Vikram Kirloskar, director general Chandrajit Banerjee and past presidents, including Venu Srinivasan, Dhruv M Sawhney, Hari S Bhartia, R Seshasayee and Naushad Forbes.