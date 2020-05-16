Sections
Home / India News / Foreigners cheated in Goa; Enforcement Directorate attaches 56 flats, 16 villas

Foreigners cheated in Goa; Enforcement Directorate attaches 56 flats, 16 villas

The ED initiated an investigation under the provisions of PMLA based on the FIRs registered by Goa Police on the complaints filed by foreign nationals.

Updated: May 16, 2020 15:16 IST

By Pratik Salunke | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The attached assets are held in the names of M/s Sanatan Financers and Real Estates Pvt Ltd, Goa. (File photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached 56 flats and 16 villas at Peace Valley in Deumol, Goa along with balance in bank account totalling to Rs 7.73 crore under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case relating to cheating of foreign nationals by Goa-based accused businessmen Ankit Kumar and Sunil Kumar.

The attached assets are held in the names of M/s Sanatan Financers and Real Estates Pvt Ltd, Goa. “The accused persons illegally collected funds from these foreign nationals in the guise of selling properties under the project named as peace valley,” an ED statement issued on Saturday read.

The ED initiated an investigation under the provisions of PMLA based on the FIRs registered by Goa Police on the complaints filed by foreign nationals.

Also read: India surpasses China tally with 85,000 confirmed coronavirus cases



“During the course of investigation under PMLA, it is revealed that the accused had collected money from foreign nationals through Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) route in the accounts of their various shell companies including M/s Sanatan Financers and Real Estates Pvt Ltd. These gullible foreign nationals were induced to invest in the companies formed by accused Ankit Kumar and Sunil Kumar, towards the purchase of flats/villas,” the agency said.



“However, the ownership of said flats/villas was never transferred to foreign nationals. In this manner, during the period from 2006 to 2011, the accused had received Rs 7.73 crore by duping the foreign nationals and acquired 16 Villas worth Rs 2.56 crore and 56 flats in Goa worth ₹5.17 crore. These assets and balance in the bank account being proceeds of crime have been provisionally attached under PMLA,” it added.

The PMLA defines proceeds of crime as “any property derived or obtained, directly or indirectly, by any person as a result of criminal activity relating to a scheduled offence or the value of any such property”. As per law, foreigners are not allowed to buy properties in India and this violation attracts provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Ankit was arrested in the case by the ED in March and has been released on bail.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Easier for batsmen,’ Srikkanth calls for competition between bat & ball
May 16, 2020 16:34 IST
Researchers at IISER, Pune design low-cost ventilator
May 16, 2020 16:31 IST
Spain reports 102 coronavirus deaths overnight, lowest in 8 weeks
May 16, 2020 16:30 IST
Wondering how to spend Caturday? Take some inspiration from these felines
May 16, 2020 16:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.