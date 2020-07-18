Forensic experts recreate encounters of Vikas Dubey, henchmen, scene by scene

The details of the encounter were provided to the FSL team by the STF team members present at the spot. (REUTERS Photo)

Forensic science laboratory (FSL) experts on Saturday reconstructed events leading to Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey and his close aide Prabhat Mishra’s fatal encounters. The FSL team was headed by senior analyst AK Srivastava.

The reconstruction went on for the entire day and the proceedings were also attended by the special task force (STF) team, led by its Kanpur unit chief Tej Bahadur Singh. Singh and his team members demonstrated how Dubey escaped after the vehicle carrying him overturned in Sachendi and how he was pursued.

With weapons drawn, the team members were taken to the exact locations, where they had positioned themselves after spotting Vikas Dubey in Sachendi and Prabhat Mishra in Bhauti, Panki.

Singh showed how he fired at Vikas Dubey and how he fell on the ground on the morning of July 10 after allegedly attempting to escape from an overturned police vehicle when being brought back from Ujjain, where Madhya Pradesh police had arrested him from Mahakal temple a day before.

Prabhat Mishra, one of the 22 named accused in Kanpur ambush case, was arrested from Faridabad with two 9mm pistols looted from the policemen and 44 live rounds. He was allegedly killed in an exchange of fire with STF when he attempted to escape after snatching a constable’s pistol near Kanpur.

Srivastava, who is a ballistics expert in charge at FSL, told reporters that the encounters scene was being re-created scientifically to cross examine the details mentioned in two FIRs filed following the two encounters and the evidence available.

“Our local units have already done the groundwork and every aspect will be analysed in a scientific way,” he said.

On Friday, the FSL team visited Kashi Ram Nivada village, where the police had neutralised Dubey’s aides Prem Prakash Pandey and Atul Dubey, for the reconstruction of the encounter scene.

Meanwhile, SSP Kanpur Dinesh Kumar P said Kanpur police personnel were also part of the reconstruction exercise and explained their roles to the team.