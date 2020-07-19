Forensic experts recreate Vikas Dubey encounter scene

Kanpur: Forensic experts on Saturday examined the scenes of the killings of gangster Vikas Dubey and his aide, Prabhat Mishra, to verify details provided in two First Information Reports (FIRs) filed in connection with the incidents, officials aware of the matter said.

The Uttar Pradesh police said Dubey was killed in retaliatory firing on July 10 when a special team was trying to recapture him when he fled after a car bringing him from Madhya Pradesh, where he was arrested for his alleged involvement in the July 3 killing of eight policemen in Kanpur, overturned after an accident. Politicians, former police officers, and rights groups have demanded a probe into Dubey’s killing, saying the police version of what happened did not add up. Five people linked to Dubey were killed between July 3 and July 9.

The officials said senior analyst AK Srivastava headed the experts’ team, whose reconstruction lasted till Saturday evening. A Special Task Force (STF) team, led by its Kanpur unit chief Tej Bahadur Singh, accompanied the experts. Singh and his team demonstrated how Dubey fled after the vehicle carrying him skidded and how he was chased, they added.

The officials said the experts were shown the positions the policemen took after spotting Dubey in Sachendi and Mishra in Bhauti. Singh showed the experts how he fired at Dubey and how he fell, they added.

Prabhat Mishra, who was one of 22 accused in the Kanpur shoot-out, was arrested from Faridabad before he was killed.

Srivastava, who is ballistics experts, told reporters the crime scenes were re-created scientifically to verify the details mentioned in two FIRs the STF has filed and evidence available. “Our local units have already done the groundwork earlier. Every aspect will be analysed in a scientific way,” he said

The team on Friday recreated scenes of the killings in Kashi Ram Nivada village of Prem Prakash Pandey and Atul Dubey.

Senior police superintendent (Kanpur) Dinesh Kumar P said they were also part of the reconstruction and explained their roles to the team.