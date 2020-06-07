Sections
Home / India News / Forest department rescues leopard trapped in farmer’s snare in Kerala

Forest department rescues leopard trapped in farmer’s snare in Kerala

Many farmers still lay snares to trap boars and other animals that raid the fields to eat the crops.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 22:10 IST

By Ramesh Babu | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

The leopard will be relocated in the deep forests in Kerala. (Representative Photo/Getty Images)

Amid the outrage over the brutal killing of a pregnant elephant in Palakkad in Kerala late last month, a leopard was trapped in a snare laid by a farmer in Wayanad on Sunday, forest department officials said.

The farmer immediately alerted forest officials after the big cat was trapped. And unlike the elephant, the leopard survived, but not without some drama.

When forest department personnel tried to tranquilize the animal it escaped to the nearby forest. But they tracked it and tranquilized it after a three-hour chase.

“It will now be relocated in the deep forests,” an official said.



The forest department has registered a case against farmer P. Eliyas for laying an illegal trap. Officials said that he claimed to have laid the trap to scare wild boars which often raided his crops.

Eliyas was later arrested.

The recent killing of an elephant by using cracker-filled coconut had triggered a countrywide outrage. One person was arrested for the elephant’s killing.

The latest incident shows many farmers still lay snares to trap boars and other animals that raid the fields to eat the crops.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

J-K’s Covid-19 tally goes past 4,000 after Sunday’s surge of 620 new cases
Jun 07, 2020 22:34 IST
Hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior’s antim ardas held in Chandigarh
Jun 07, 2020 22:36 IST
Over 4 crore endangered Olive Ridley hatchlings make their way into the sea in Odisha
Jun 07, 2020 22:34 IST
Western disturbance exits region, mercury expected to rise
Jun 07, 2020 22:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.