Sections
Home / India News / Forest officer in MP transferred after complaint against BJP lawmaker

Forest officer in MP transferred after complaint against BJP lawmaker

Madhya Pradesh’s principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) said the transfer was in the interest of the officer.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 21:03 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Bhopal/Sagar

The forest officer had caught two persons who were fishing in a prohibited area in the Nauradehi sanctuary . (Representative Photo)

A forest range officer posted in Nauradehi sanctuary in Bundelkhand region in Madhya Pradesh was transferred within a fortnight of lodging a complaint with police against a BJP MLA.

Madhya Pradesh’s principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) said the transfer on Wednesday was in the interest of the officer.

Forest officer Tilak Singh Raipuria in his complaint lodged with sub-divisional officer of police (SDoP) at Tendukheda in Damoh district on July 10 accused BJP MLA Dharmendra Singh Lodhi of abusing and threatening him with dire consequences for taking action against two persons who were caught fishing in a prohibited area in the forest.

The forest officer was transferred on Wednesday to Sheopur which is about 500 km away from Nauradehi.



In his complaint to the police, the forest officer had said, “Pankaj Vishwas and Ramkishun Chakraborty of village Sarra were arrested on July 10,2020 under sections 9, 27, 29, 50, 51 (2) of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. I got a call to set them free. The caller introduced himself as Jabera MLA Dharmendra Singh Lodhi who inquired with me as to who had been arrested. When I told him the arrested man was some Doctor saheb who was hunting he said he had received a number of complaints against me and that if I didn’t release the man I would face dire consequences. He used abusive language against me.”

Requesting the police to take necessary action, the officer said in the complaint, “MLA Dharmedra Singh Lodhi exerted pressure on me to let go a criminal and also threatened that he would gherao me with 1,000 people. While there was obstruction in discharging my duties as a government servant, I face a threat to my life.”

An audio clip went viral on social media in which a man introducing himself as the MLA from Jabera constituency Dharmedra Lodhi is heard using abusive language against the officer Tilak Singh and threatening him. Lodhi, as heard in the clip, wanted no action against the fishing accused ‘doctor’ while the officer stood his ground.

The MLA, however, denied that he used abusive language against the officer or threatened him and said there were numerous complaints of excesses against him that he had received from local villagers.

When contacted after his transfer Tilak Singh said, “I take it not as a punishment posting but routine administrative exercise in the department.”

Divisional conservator of forest at Sagar, Naveen Garg said, “There was no recommendation from my side for the transfer of the ranger officer.”

Principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) Rajesh Shrivastava said, “We had received a complaint from the MLA which had in it statements and affidavits of some villagers too. We had sent an officer to conduct an inquiry into the complaint. The officer was transferred based on the inquiry report. We found that the atmosphere over there was against him. Hence, the transfer was effected in his interest.”

(With input from Anupam Pateriya in Sagar)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Immune system treatment to reduce stress can prevent cancer metastases
Jul 23, 2020 21:04 IST
Forest officer in MP transferred after complaint against BJP lawmaker
Jul 23, 2020 21:03 IST
IAF eyes new smart weapon for Rafale jets amid border row
Jul 23, 2020 21:00 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Four more die in Assam floods; toll at 91 and all the latest news
Jul 23, 2020 20:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.