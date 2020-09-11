Forest ranger paying wages for road work killed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh

Police said that around 15 militia cadres of Maoists were involved in the attack on the officer. (Representative photo)

A forest ranger in Chhattisgarh was allegedly hacked to death by Maoists in Bijapur district of Bastar division on Friday, police said. He was 49.

As per Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P, the incident took place at around 3 pm when ranger Rathram Patel had reached Kondronji village under Jangla police station limits, about 45 km away from Bijapur town, to pay wages to villagers for road construction work in the forest area.

Police said that the Maoists abducted the ranger and took him to school in the village and then killed him with a sharp edged weapon.

Patel was posted at the Indravati Tiger Reserve as Ranger of Bhairamgarh forest range and was a resident of Balodabazar district which comes under Raipur division.

Soon after the incident, SP Bijapur reached the spot. Police have registered a case in this connection and investigation is underway.

Police said that around 15 militia cadres of Maoists were involved in the attack on the officer.

“Two forest guards, who accompanied Patel, managed to flee the scene when the Maoists attacked him with sharp weapons,” police said.

A police team reached the spot and recovered the body, the IG said, adding that a search operation has been launched for the Maoists.